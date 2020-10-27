Indian markets shine today. Sensex rally, MSCI rejig in 10 points

3) "Possible fund inflows due to the MSCI rejig kept the sentiments buoyant in India. Morgan Stanley expects MSCI India to see passive inflows worth $2.5 billion, and its weight in MSCI Emerging Market to increase to 8.7% from 8.1%. Also as per UBS AG and State Street Global, Indian stocks provide a good hedge in portfolios ahead of the U.S. presidential election, thanks to a domestically-oriented economy," said Deepak Jasani, Head of Retail Research, HDFC Securities.