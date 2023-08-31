Indian market's short-term outlook clouded by valuation risks: Niraj Kumar of Future Generali Insurance6 min read 31 Aug 2023, 09:02 AM IST
Chief Investment Officer of Future Generali India Life Insurance Company, Niraj Kumar, believes that India is an attractive investment destination, but the current valuations offer limited safety margins. He suggests that investors should be cautious in the near term.
In an interview with Mint, Niraj Kumar, Chief Investment Officer of Future Generali India Life Insurance Company said while India remains an attractive investment destination for long-term investors given its strong macro fundamentals, the current valuations offer a limited margin of safety. Kumar also talked about the sectors that look attractive at this juncture and how General Elections 2024 will influence the market.
