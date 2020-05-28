Indian markets shrug off geopolitical tensions, rally 2% over lockdown easing

Indian stock markets rallied nearly 2% on Thursday on back of lockdown easing measures despite nagging geopolitical concerns that include a border stand off between India and China and escalating Sino-US trade tensions . The BSE Sensex ended at 32,200.59 up 595.37 points or 1.88%. The Nifty was at 9,490.10 up 175.15 points or 1.88%.

Indian markets are seeing gains on continued opening up of economic activities, although covid-19 infections have been on a rise. Further stimulus measures are also expected to boost demand in the economy and help the most impacted sectors to recover, analysts said. According to analysts, India Meteorological Department's (IMD) forecast that the southwest monsoon is expected to reach Kerala coast around June 1 has also improved sentiments in stock markets. Earlier IMD had estimated monsoon to be delayed by a week. .

Stocks in Asia Pacific were mixed on Thursday as mounting US-China tensions weighed on investor sentiment. US Secretary of State told Congress on Wednesday that Hong Kong was no longer autonomous from China.

The May series in futures and options (F&O) expired on Thursday while Yes Bank will no longer be part of derivative segment. According to Rahul Mishra, AVP (Derivatives), Emkay Global Financial Services, “From derivative point of view, this is one of the rare expiries when future basis is so depressed. One of the reasons could be the elevated position of domestic institutional investors (DIIs) in last two weeks in Single stock future. Nifty range for the month as suggested by option data is 9000-9500, I am still of the view that there is weakness in the market and the level near 9500 are unlikely to sustain."

The Indian volatility or VIX has also been cooling off this month. Often referred as fear index, has fallen over 10% this month suggesting lower anxiety among investors. VIX ended at 30.01, down 4.01% on Thursday

Analysts say that markets may have become complacent about risks as investors continue to buy beaten down stocks. “Indian markets are playing catch up with global markets, ignoring high geo-political risks like India and China standoff at Ladakh region. Also the economic disruptions and business losses due to lockdown continue. Beaten down stocks are now being brought into which is taking stocks markets higher in past few days," an analyst said.

Earlier in similar situations , markets had shown signs of jitteriness. Indian benchmark indices were down 1% even after a week of 16 June 2017 when there was a military standoff between China and India as China attempted to extend a road on the Doklam plateau.

Naveen Kulkarni, Chief Investment Officer, Axis Securities does not see complacency in Indian stock markets though. “Indian markets have been underperforming the global markets for last month. As visibility on the opening up of the economy is improving, some catch rally is happening. Also, the BFSI sector had seen very sharp correction after the extension of the moratorium period, apart from underperforming for a significant period. So, some risk on the rally was expected. Overall the market has remained bearish for a long period," he said.

Gaurav Dua, Head Capital Market Strategy & Investments, Sharekhan by BNP Paribas echoes a similar thought. "We do expect the realty to eventual dawn on the equities and consequently, believe the risk-reward could be unfavourable in the immediate terms. However, the near term volatility does offer an attractive opportunity to accumulate quality stocks at good valuations," he said.

Subscribe to newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via