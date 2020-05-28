Indian markets shrug off geopolitical tensions, rally 2% over lockdown easing

The May series in futures and options (F&O) expired on Thursday while Yes Bank will no longer be part of derivative segment. According to Rahul Mishra, AVP (Derivatives), Emkay Global Financial Services, “From derivative point of view, this is one of the rare expiries when future basis is so depressed. One of the reasons could be the elevated position of domestic institutional investors (DIIs) in last two weeks in Single stock future. Nifty range for the month as suggested by option data is 9000-9500, I am still of the view that there is weakness in the market and the level near 9500 are unlikely to sustain."