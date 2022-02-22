Indian stock markets likely to see heavy losses as Ukraine crisis escalates

“After Russian President Vladimir Putin's recognition of two breakaway regions of eastern Ukraine, stock market investors are advised to remain vigilant about further developments because there are chances of reciprocal action by the US and its allied countries. They also need to keep an eye on the shorter range of SGX Nifty, which is 16,800 to 17,380. SGX Nifty breaching its 16,800 support would mean further weakness in Indian stock market," said Anuj Gupta, Vice President at IIFL Securities.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}