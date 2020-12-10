Indian markets' valuation premium to other emerging markets declining

Mumbai: Despite benchmark indices hitting fresh record highs, Indian markets' valuation premium to other emerging peers is on the decline. MSCI India is trading at a 47.95% (one-year forward price-earnings multiple) premium over MSCI EM, declining from a 52.27% premium it had on 28 September, the highest ever touched this fiscal.

According to data from Bloomberg, based on FY22 earnings, the current price to earnings (PE) ratio of MSCI India is at 22.37 times while MSCI EM is at 15.12 times, which makes India one of the most expensive markets.

“Typically, India has always been at a premium over emerging markets. The decline in the premium may be because valuations of other key emerging markets are expanding," said Nitin Bhasin, head of equities research at Ambit Capital.

According to Bhasin, over the last few months, global flows have been increasingly shifting to emerging markets, including India. Factors like higher commodity price, weak dollar, earnings improvement and expectations of a quicker economic recovery are making other markets in the EM (besides India) attractive for foreign fund managers.

“Fund managers are favouring other markets in EM too now while India has been in a sweet spot for sometime. For instance, return on equity (ROE) for MSCI India is expected to be around 13% in 2021 from 9% this year while it is estimated to expand 10% next year from 8.6% in 2020 for MSCI EM," he said.

G3 central banks, which include the US, Germany and Japan, alone have expanded their balance sheets by $7 trillion this year so far, something that has proved critical in supporting equities post covid crisis. Driven by massive global liquidity, rally of MSCI India since March has outpaced peers in MSCI Emerging markets index. Since March lows, MSCI India has gained nearly 80% and MSCI EM jumped around 65%, in dollar terms. Global funds have been deploying high amounts leading to a record net inflow of foreign institutional investors (FII) of $9.55 billion in November with a net inflow of about $18 billion in Indian shares in 2020 so far.

“It is a nominal decline in India’s premium and I do not think there is anything to be worried about. Broadly there could be multiple reasons for the decline, one is India’s depressed earnings were upgraded after September quarter. The other is, few of the constituents in the MSCI EM index have outperformed in the last few weeks which increased valuations of overall MSCI EM index," Deepak Jasani , retail research head, HDFC securities Ltd said.

At the beginning of this fiscal, India’s valuation premium over emerging markets was at 21.12% with MSCI India’s one-year forward PE at 13.33 times while that of MSCI EM at 11.09 times. On 28 September, when India’s valuation premium was the highest in FY21 at 52.27%, MSCI India’s PE was at 21.41 times and MSCI EM was at 14.06 times.

According to Hemang Jani, Head Equity Strategy, Broking & Distribution, Motilal Oswal Financial Services the premium is likely to remain stable or increase over time, as India’s weightage has been increased by MSCI in their global emerging markets index to 8.7% from 8.1% recently, expected to result in a passive flow of over $2.5 million.

“Since this is a meaningful weight increase, significant flows from active managers should also be expected, as they change their positions as a consequence of benchmark change. Further the strong earnings season, declining covid cases and improving economic and demand scenario is supporting the robust FII inflows too. In fact, India has seen much higher consistency in FPI flows recently in comparison to other emerging markets. All this should lead the premium bouncing back," Jani added.

Asian equity markets head into 2021 carrying the optimism of regional trade partnerships, improving US-China trade ties, and ovid-19 vaccine deployment.

Forward PEs have surged, driven by a combination of the steep year-to-date earnings cut and the recent ‘vaccine powered’ equity markets rally, said DBS.

“We see similarities between now and the post great financial crisis (GFC) recovery bull market in 2009 when PE valuations remained elevated as stock markets recovered. This phenomenon continued for a year until consensus earnings revision caught up with the stock market rally," it said in a report in December.

