Indian markets’ valuation premium to EMs declines

G3 central banks, which include the US, Germany and Japan, alone have expanded their balance sheets by $7 trillion this year so far. This has proved critical in supporting equities after the coronavirus outbreak. The rally of MSCI India since March has outpaced peers in the MSCI EM index, driven by massive global liquidity. Since the March lows, MSCI India has gained nearly 80% and MSCI EM jumped around 65%, in dollar terms. Global funds have been deploying high amounts leading to a record net inflow of foreign institutional investors (FII) of $9.55 billion in November with a net inflow of about $18 billion in Indian shares in 2020 so far.