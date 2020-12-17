Indian markets very expensive, may continue to rise in 2021: Credit Suisse

Credit Suisse believes that earnings will be the main driver of the market up, which will be dependent on the upgrades to the financial year 2023 EPS (earnings per share). “Despite the fact that markets are very expensive, we do not expect a sharp fall. We think that earnings upgrades are likely for FY22 and FY23. Therefore, a high single-digit to low double-digit growth can be expected in the market in 2021," said Mishra.