Indian markets will be biggest winner irrespective of whoever wins US elections

In case of a Democrat sweep, India would benefit from potentially more favorable U.S. trade policies, while a Trump victory or divided Congress with Biden would also be a win for India on easy Fed policy, according to Niall MacLeod, a strategist with UBS. Indonesia and India have high yield spreads over U.S. Treasuries and could experience more capital inflow if U.S. rates remain lower for longer and global investors hunt for higher-yielding assets, he wrote in a note dated Sept. 17.