Indian markets wipe out early gains, close flat despite global rally

Opening rally in the Indian stock markets fizzled out on Tuesday as despite a surge in global markets, investors in India remained worried about the rising number of covid-19 cases and the accompanying economic uncertainty.The BSE Sensex ended at 30,609.30, down 63.29 points or 0.21%. The Nifty was at 9,029.05, down 10.20 or 0.11%.

Stocks in Asia Pacific jumped after American biotech firm Novavax said it started first human study of its experimental coronavirus vaccine. Japanese shares led gains among major markets in the region, with the Nikkei gaining over 2%. Hong Kong, Korea, China and Australia were up 1-2% each.

During the day Indian benchmark indices saw a rally of around 2% but could not hold on to gains amid high volatility as investors remained cautious. Going forward, volatility is expected to increase due to expiry week.

Shrikant Chouhan, Executive Vice President, Equity Technical Research, Kotak Securities said, “The market is stuck in a dilemma. While domestic news flows are unfavourable, global markets are growing day by day. In such a situation the market keeps trading in a narrow trading range and Nifty is exactly behaving in the same manner. Technically, Nifty would turn weak below the level of 8900 and may fall heavily if it breaks the level of 8800."

Metal stocks outperformed driven partly due to measures announced to support the Chinese economy, which accounts for a major portion of the global demand for metals. BSE Metal index was up nearly 3%. Other sectoral indices which saw gains were FMCG, auto, consumer durables and banks.

In India expectation of a decline in gross domestic product (GDP) to negative for this fiscal as warned by Reserve Bank of India chief has made many investors worried leading to sharp fall in equities. In the past 69 years, India has seen a recession only thrice – as per available data – in fiscals 1958, 1966 and 1980. The reason was the same each time – a monsoon shock that hit agriculture, then a sizeable part of the economy. "The recession staring at us today is different. For one, agriculture could soften the blow this time by growing near its trend rate, assuming a normal monsoon. Two, the pandemic-induced lockdowns have affected most non-agriculture sectors. And three, the global disruption has upended whatever opportunities India had on the exports front," Crisil said.

It forecasts India’s GDP growth to fall off a cliff and contract 5% in fiscal 2021. Earlier, on April 28, it had slashed growth prediction to 1.8% growth from 3.5% growth. "Things have only gone downhill since.

While we expect non-agricultural GDP to contract 6%, agriculture could cushion the blow by growing at 2.5%," it said.

Meanwhile, Indian currency gathered some strength on Tuesday. Indian rupee was up 0.38% to close at 75.67 per dollar.

