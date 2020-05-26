Indian markets wipe out early gains, close flat despite global rally

In India expectation of a decline in gross domestic product (GDP) to negative for this fiscal as warned by Reserve Bank of India chief has made many investors worried leading to sharp fall in equities. In the past 69 years, India has seen a recession only thrice – as per available data – in fiscals 1958, 1966 and 1980. The reason was the same each time – a monsoon shock that hit agriculture, then a sizeable part of the economy. "The recession staring at us today is different. For one, agriculture could soften the blow this time by growing near its trend rate, assuming a normal monsoon. Two, the pandemic-induced lockdowns have affected most non-agriculture sectors. And three, the global disruption has upended whatever opportunities India had on the exports front," Crisil said.