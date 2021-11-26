Indian Metals to issue bonus shares in 1:1 ratio

“Issue of Bonus Equity Shares in the ratio of 1 (One) new Equity Bonus Share of Rs.10/- each for every l(One) existing Equity Shares of Rs. 10/- each held by the shareholders of the Company as on the Record Date, subject to the approval of shareholders of the Company through Postal Ballot and other applicable statutory and regulatory approvals; as may be required," the company said in a BSE filing today.