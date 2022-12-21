Jefferies bullish on this Indian midcap financial stock on attractive valuation. Details here2 min read . Updated: 21 Dec 2022, 10:31 AM IST
- Jefferies said that CMS Info stays among key midcap buys
CMS Info appears poised to deliver 20% compound annual growth rate (CAGR) in revenue and 25% in profit over FY22-25, as per global brokerage Jefferies. Despite 40% rally since listing, the brokerage said that its valuation is inexpensive at 13x FY24 PE and stays among key midcap buys.
