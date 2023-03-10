Indian markets fall amid US tech bank share collapse3 min read . Updated: 10 Mar 2023, 11:44 PM IST
- Indian benchmark indices fell for the second straight session on Friday, tracking overnight cues from the S&P 500 and Nasdaq, which fell after a crash in shares of tech-focused Silicon Valley Bank amid fears of higher-than-expected rate hikes by the US Federal Reserve
