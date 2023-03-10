Indian markets fall amid US tech bank share collapse

Citing developments around Silicon Valley Bank, Uday Kotak, CEO of Kotak Mahindra Bank, said in a tweet, “Overnight developments in US banking: markets, analysts, investors underestimate the importance of financial stability for the balance sheet of a bank. When interest rates move up 500 bps from zero in a year, an accident was waiting to happen somewhere." The Fed Funds Rate has been hiked from near zero to 4.5-4.7%, and another hike is expected next week.