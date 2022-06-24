Indian Oil's record date for bonus shares issue next week. Details inside2 min read . Updated: 24 Jun 2022, 10:35 AM IST
Oil marketing company Indian Oil Corporation (IOC)'s board of directors has recommended issue of bonus shares in the ratio of 1:2, i.e, for every two existing shares investors hold, one new bonus equity share will be issued. The Board has fixed next week, Friday, July 1, 2022 as record date to determine the eligibility of shareholders to receive bonus shares.