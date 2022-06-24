Indian Oil's record date for bonus shares issue next week. Details inside

"the board has recommended issue of Bonus Shares in the ratio of 1:2 i.e. One new bonus equity share of Rs. 10/- each for every Two existing equity shares of ₹. 10/- each fully paid up subject to the approval of shareholders through postal ballot. The Board has fixed 1'1 July 2022 as record date to determine the eligibility of shareholders to receive bonus shares," the company had informed in an exchange filing. Bonus shares are fully paid additional shares issued by a company to its existing shareholders.