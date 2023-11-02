Indian Oil Corporation share price rises over 4%:Analysts maintain cautious view on refining and marketing margins
Q2 Result Review- Indian Oil's share prices gained more than 4% on Thursday. Il had reported standalone net profit of Rs12,967 crore compared to a loss in the year-ago quarter. However benchmark Singapore refining margins are down in Q3 while higher higher crude prices impact marketing prospects.
Indian Oil Corporation Ltd share price rose over 4% in the morning trades on Thursday. The investors remain encouraged by Q2 performance amidst concerns on volatility in crude prices and refining outlook.
