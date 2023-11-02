Indian Oil Corporation Ltd share price rose over 4% in the morning trades on Thursday. The investors remain encouraged by Q2 performance amidst concerns on volatility in crude prices and refining outlook. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Indian Oil had reported standalone net profit of ₹12,967 crore marked a significant turnaround compared to a loss of ₹272 crore it had reported during the same quarter last year, when Oil marketing company had to hold fuel prices steady despite higher crude oil prices. Indian Oil on the other hand has been benefitting from significantly rise in marketing margins and refining margins.

On a sequential basis the net profit dropped by 5.69%, however the same was on the back of the sequential rebound in crude prices during Q2. The Brent crude prices averaged at $86.4 a barrel in 2QFY24, up 10% sequentially, led by tightening of supplies and the extension of voluntary cuts by Saudi Arabia and Russia to December’23. On year-on-year basis, however, they were still lower than $100.7 a barrel witnessed in the year-ago quarter.

Indian Oil Corporation also benefitted from the rise in Gross Refining margins. The benchmark Singapore GRM had surged 2.4 times sequentially to $9.8 a barrel in 2QFY24, due to an increase in all cracks, except Naphtha as per Motilal Oswal Financial Services data. It was also better than $7.1 a barrel in the year-ago quarter.

Indian Oil Corporation reported a GRM of $13.12 per barrel in converting crude oil into fuel during the September quarter (Q2FY24). The core GRM or the current price GRM for the period April- September 2023 after offsetting inventory loss/ gain comes to $12.60 per barrel. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

A reported GRM came better than expectations, marketing margins too remained strong.

Analysts at Motilal Oswal Finacial Services Ltd said that Marketing margin at ₹5.8 a litre was above their estimates of Rs5 a litre though lowr than ₹8.7 a lter in 1QFY24). Marketing volumes, excluding exports, were in line with our estimate at 21.9mmt ( up 2% YoY). {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The analysts however maintain caution over the outlook looking at volatility in crude prices and also weak demand outlook likely to impact gross refining margins.

The marketing margins as per Motilal Oswal Finacial Services may be affected by retail fuel price cuts in the wake of upcoming elections and/or a rise in crude oil prices due to quota management by OPEC plus.

Even Analysts at Jefferies India Pvt Ltd said that Rising geopolitical risk premium and production cuts are expected to keep oil prices elevated while the election-heavy calendar could preclude retail price hikes, pressuring margins. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

On Refining margins too Jefferies Analysts have maintained that refining profitability is facing pressure in the near term driven by the sharp fall in gasoline spreads (down 30% since June) while diesel spreads remained steady at $ 22-24 a barrel. US gasoline demand weakened below the 5-yr average post the summer driving season, leading to a sharp rise in gasoline inventories.

Singapore GRM has declined to USD3.3/bbl in 3QFY24 to date from USD9.8/bbl in 2QFY24, which may lead to a decline in the refining performance in the coming quarter. A decline in Russia crude discounts may also weigh on IOCL’s performance in the ensuing quarter. Said analysts at Motilal Oswal.

Analysts at Emkay Global Finacial Services though see OMCs in a sweet spot, given the strong H1FY24 reported so far, however added that some macro risks previal with respect to oil prices and the political scenario prevail in the run-up to the elections. We raise FY24E EPS by 9%, but retain FY25 estimate; {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The revenue from operations in the September quarter declined by 11.40% to ₹2.02 lakh crore compared to the ₹2.28 lakh crore reported in the same period the previous year. In the preceding June quarter, the company recorded revenue of ₹2.21 lakh crore.

