Indian Oil Corporation Q2 Results: Net profit plummets 99% YoY to ₹180 crore

Indian Oil Corporation Q2 Results: Indian Oil Corporation's standalone net profit plummeted 98.6% YoY to 180.01 crore in Q2, down from 12,967.32 crore. Revenue decreased 3.5% YoY, totalling 1,95,148.94 crore compared to 2,02,312.04 crore last year.

Saloni Goel
Published28 Oct 2024, 03:49 PM IST
Indian Oil Corporation Q2 Results
Indian Oil Corporation Q2 Results

Indian Oil Corporation Q2 Results: Indian Oil Corporation (IOC) on Monday, October 28 reported a staggering 98.6 per cent year-on-year (YoY) decline in its standalone net profit to 180.01 crore for the quarter ended September 2024. The figure stood at 12,967.32 crore in the same period last year.

Meanwhile, revenue from operations dipped 3.5 per cent YoY to 1,95,148.94 crore from 2,02,312.04 crore reported in the corresponding quarter last fiscal.

On a sequential basis, the profit tumbled by 93.18 per cent from 2,643.18 crore reported in the June 2024 quarter. The revenue on a quarter-on-quarter (QoQ) basis declined 9.64 per cent from 2,15,988.76 crore in the preceding quarter. 

The average Gross Refining Margin (GRM) for the period April - September 2024 stood at $4.08 per bbl as against $13.12 per bbl reported in April - September 2023.

The core GRM or the current price GRM for the period April - September 2024 after offsetting inventory loss/gain stood at $2.97 per bbl.

Following the earnings announcement, the stock plunged sharply and ended flat at 147.10, up 0.51 per cent.

First Published:28 Oct 2024, 03:49 PM IST
