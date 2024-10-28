Indian Oil Corporation Q2 Results: Net profit plummets 99% YoY to ₹180 crore

Indian Oil Corporation Q2 Results: Indian Oil Corporation (IOC) on Monday, October 28 reported a staggering 98.6 per cent year-on-year (YoY) decline in its standalone net profit to ₹180.01 crore for the quarter ended September 2024. The figure stood at ₹12,967.32 crore in the same period last year.

Meanwhile, revenue from operations dipped 3.5 per cent YoY to ₹1,95,148.94 crore from ₹2,02,312.04 crore reported in the corresponding quarter last fiscal.

On a sequential basis, the profit tumbled by 93.18 per cent from ₹2,643.18 crore reported in the June 2024 quarter. The revenue on a quarter-on-quarter (QoQ) basis declined 9.64 per cent from ₹2,15,988.76 crore in the preceding quarter.

The average Gross Refining Margin (GRM) for the period April - September 2024 stood at $4.08 per bbl as against $13.12 per bbl reported in April - September 2023.

The core GRM or the current price GRM for the period April - September 2024 after offsetting inventory loss/gain stood at $2.97 per bbl.