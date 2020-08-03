Indian Oil drops 3% after net profit falls 40% in June quarter

MUMBAI : Shares of Indian Oil Corporation (IOC) fell as much as 3.11% in Monday's trading session on weak June quarter earnings. The company reported a 40.42% year-on-year (y-o-y) decline in consolidated net profit at ₹2,226.80 crore during the April-June quarter of FY21. IOC had reported a net profit of ₹3,737.50 crore in the corresponding quarter last year.

At 01:50 pm, shares of IOC were trading at ₹87.55 apiece on the BSE, down 1.13% from its previous close, while the benchmark Sensex fell 1.45% to 37,061.50.

Revenue of the company slipped 40.91% y-o-y to ₹90,106.48 crore for the June quarter against ₹1.53 lakh crore. EBITDA fell 24.59% to ₹6,928.60 crore in June 2020 from ₹9,187.56 crore in June 2019. Consolidated Ebitda margin increased by 130 basis points YoY to 6.90% in Q1FY21.

Analysts at Motilal Oswal in a result note said "Raising prices or reducing subsidies on LPG cylinder augurs well for the OMCs. Deregulating LPG would boost the working capital of OMCs. However, the government’s resolve would be tested if oil prices spike, expect structural changes in LPG and kerosene pricing, which may bid farewell to all under-recoveries in the petroleum sector". The brokerage has put a buy rating on the stock.

“During the lockdown period, petroleum business continued its operations under the “Essential Services". The revenue of the holding company and other consequential expenses during the period is decreased due to nationwide lockdown for covid-19," IOC said in a release.

The country's largest oil refiner added that sales of the holding company got impacted significantly during April due to nationwide lockdown and consequently capacity utilisation of the plants were lower. However, the same has come back close to normal levels by June.

Gross refining margin (GRM) for the quarter came at negative $1.98 per barrel against $4.69 per barrel in the same period last year.

