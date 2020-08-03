Indian Oil drops 3% after net profit falls 40% in June quarter

Analysts at Motilal Oswal in a result note said "Raising prices or reducing subsidies on LPG cylinder augurs well for the OMCs. Deregulating LPG would boost the working capital of OMCs. However, the government’s resolve would be tested if oil prices spike, expect structural changes in LPG and kerosene pricing, which may bid farewell to all under-recoveries in the petroleum sector". The brokerage has put a buy rating on the stock.