Oil marketing company Indian Oil Corporation (IOC) on Thursday announced that its board will meet next week on Tuesday, May 17, 2022 to consider the issue of bonus shares, along with financial results of the company and declaration of final dividend for the financial year 2021-22.

“The meeting of the Board of Directors of the company is scheduled on 17/05/2022 ,inter alia, to consider and approve standalone as well as Consolidated Audited Financial Results of the company for the quarter and year ended 31st March 2022 and declaration of final dividend for the financial year 2021-22. It is further intimated that the Board of Directors of the Company may consider issue of Bonus Shares in the aforesaid Board Meeting," IOC informed in an exchange filing.

Bonus shares are fully paid additional shares issued by a company to its existing shareholders.

Shares of IOC were trading 0.3% lower at ₹120 apiece on the BSE in Thursday's early deals. IOC shares are up over 16% in a year's period whereas the stock has risen about 6% in 2022 (YTD) so far as compared to a 10% decline in benchmark Sensex during the said period.