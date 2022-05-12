Indian Oil to consider bonus issue next week

“The meeting of the Board of Directors of the company is scheduled on 17/05/2022 ,inter alia, to consider and approve standalone as well as Consolidated Audited Financial Results of the company for the quarter and year ended 31st March 2022 and declaration of final dividend for the financial year 2021-22. It is further intimated that the Board of Directors of the Company may consider issue of Bonus Shares in the aforesaid Board Meeting," IOC informed in an exchange filing.