Indian Oil Q4 Dividend: Oil PSU company announces final dividend of ₹3/share. Check details here

Indian Oil Q4 Dividend: State-owned oil refinery firm, Indian Oil Corporation Ltd, announced a final dividend issue along with its January to March quarter results on Wednesday, April 30. The company announced an interim dividend of ₹3 per equity share with a face value of ₹10 apiece.

“Board has recommended a final dividend of 30% for the year 2024-25 i.e. ₹3.00 per equity share of face value of ₹10/- each on the paid-up share capital, subject to the approval of the shareholders at the ensuing Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the Company,” said the company in the BSE filing.

According to the filing data, the company will decide the “Record Date” of the dividend issue at the upcoming Annual General Meeting (AGM). The dividend will be issued withing a 30 day period from the date of declaration.

“The dividend would be paid within 30 days from the date of declaration at the AGM. The record date for payment of final dividend would be fixed and intimated in due course,” said Indian Oil in the exchange filing.