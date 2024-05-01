Indian Oil result: Should you buy, sell or hold stock as IOC Q4 result misses estimates
Indian Oil result: IOC share price ended over 4% lower on Tuesday after its Q4 results missed Street estimates. IOC shares have gained over 30% in 2024 so far and the stock has risen more than 107% in one year.
Indian Oil Corporation (IOC), the state-run oil refiner, reported a 40% sequential fall in its standalone net profit for the quarter ended March 2024. IOC posted a net profit of ₹4,837.69 crore in Q4FY24 as against ₹8,063.39 in the previous quarter.
