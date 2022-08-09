Indian Oil's record date for final dividend this week. Details here

"It is hereby informed that the Board at its meeting held on 28" June 2022 has fixed Friday, 12th August 2022 as Record Date to determine eligibility of shareholders to receive the final dividend of Rs. 2.40 per equity share on the face value of Rs. 10/- each on the equity shares of the Company for the financial year 2021-22," the company had informed in an exchange filing. The stock will start trading ex-dividend on Thursday, August 11.