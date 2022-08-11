Indian Oil shares trade ex-dividend; stock rises

IOC shares are up nearly 2% in a year's period whereas the stock has declined more than 6% in 2022 (YTD) so far as compared to 0.5% decline in benchmark Sensex during the said period. The company last month issued bonus shares in the ratio of 1:2, i.e, for every two existing shares investors hold, one new bonus equity share will be issued. Bonus shares are fully paid additional shares issued by a company to its existing shareholders.

