Indian Overseas Bank Q3 results: Net profit jumps 56% YoY to ₹1,365 crore, NII up 18%

Indian Overseas Bank reported its financial results for the quarter ending on December 31, 2025, on Wednesday, January 14. The bank posted a 56% year-on-year (YoY) rise in its net profit to ₹1,365 crore.
(This is a developing story)
Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. Please consult with an investment advisor before making any investment decisions.
