Indian Overseas Bank Q4 results: Net profit rises 43% YoY to ₹1,505 crore, NII up 11%

Indian Overseas Bank (IOB) announced its financial results for the quarter ending on March 31, 2026 (Q4FY26) on Wednesday, 29 April. As the announcement came during the market hours, IOB share price rose nearly 1.32% to ₹35.10 apiece on NSE.

IOB Q4 results 2026 The company reported its net profit rising 43.2% year-on-year (YoY) to ₹1,505 crore in Q4FY26, supported by lower provisions. Provisions for the quarter fell to ₹1,005 crore, down from ₹1,235 crore in the December quarter last year.

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Net Interest Income (NII), or core income, increased 11.1% from the corresponding quarter last year to ₹3,470 crore, compared with ₹3,123 crore same period a year ago.

Asset quality improved sequentially, with the gross NPA ratio easing to 1.42% from 1.54%, and the net NPA ratio declining to 0.21% from 0.24%.

In absolute terms, gross NPAs reduced to ₹4,409 crore from ₹4,529 crore in December, while net NPAs improved to ₹637 crore from ₹707 crore.

Meanwhile, the company reported an operating profit of ₹2,665 crore in Q4 FY26, compared to ₹2,618 crore last year, marking a modest year-on-year growth of 1.8%.

Provisions stood at ₹1,006 crore in Q4 FY26, declining from ₹1,235.7 crore in Q3 FY26.

The company reported a total income of ₹37,532 crore for FY26, marking an 11% increase compared to ₹33,676 crore in FY25, reflecting steady growth in its overall financial performance during the year.

Indian Overseas Bank share price trend IOB share price has remained volatile amid weak market sentiments. The banking stock has gained 9.38% in a month, however, has fallen over 3% in year-to-date (YTD) basis.

Furthermore, the banking stock has descended 8.14% in last one year and has delivered 36.51% gains in three years.

Zooming out further, the stock has proven to be a multibagger stock by soaring over 122.21% in five years.