Mint Market

THIS state-run bank receives GST notice of ₹699.5 crore, stock down 5% in four sessions

Indian Overseas Bank received a 699.5 crore GST notice from the Chennai government. The stock has lost nearly 5% in the last four market sessions. However, the stock has paid off with 400% returns in the last five years. 

Anubhav Mukherjee
Published28 Feb 2025, 11:07 PM IST
Advertisement
Indian Overseas Bank (IOB) shares closed 4.56 per cent lower at ₹43.54 after Friday’s stock market session.

PSU-institutional lender Indian Overseas Bank (IOB) received a 699.52 crore goods and service tax (GST) notice from the Chennai State Government, according to an exchange filing on Friday, February 28.

The Deputy Commissioner of the Large Taxpayers Unit of Chennai has demanded the GST amount from the state-owned bank

Also Read | IndiGo fined ₹1.30 crore related to input tax credit in Gujarat

According to the official release, the total GST demand, including the interest and penalty amount, was 699.52 crore. The penalty charged for the demand was 35.26 crore.

“We believe that the demand order shall have no material impact on the financials, operations or other activities of the bank,” said IOB in the official statement, claiming the bank believes that the GST demand is without any legal justification.

Advertisement

IOB Share Price

Indian Overseas Bank (IOB) shares closed 4.56 per cent lower at 43.54 after Friday's stock market session, compared to 45.62 at the previous market close. The company disclosed the GST notice announcement after stock market operating hours on February 28. 

Also Read | SC extends criminal law safeguards to GST, Customs Act

IOB shares have given stock market investors over 400 per cent return on their investment in the last five years. However, the stock lost 30.89 per cent lower in the last one-year period. The stock is trading 15.79 per cent lower on a year-to-date (YTD) basis in 2025 and has lost nearly 5 per cent in the past four market sessions.

IOB shares hit their 52-week level at 43.20 on Friday, February 28, while the 52-week high level was at 75.45 on May 28, 2024, according to the BSE data.

Advertisement
Also Read | LIC receives ₹57.2 crore GST notice from Delhi Government

IOB Q3 Results

Indian Overseas Bank (IOB) reported a 21 per cent hike in its net profit for October to December results for the financial year 2024-25 at 874 crore, compared to its 723 crore levels in the same quarter a year ago.

The State-owned lender's bad loans dropped as the gross non-performing assets (NPAs) were down at 2.55 per cent in the third quarter, compared to 3.90 per cent in the same quarter a year ago.

Total income for the bank rose 8,409 crore in the October to December quarter, compared to 7,437 crore in the same quarter a year ago.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts, experts, and brokerage firms, not Mint. We advise investors to consult certified experts before making any investment decisions.

Advertisement
Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Business NewsMarketsStock MarketsTHIS state-run bank receives GST notice of ₹699.5 crore, stock down 5% in four sessions
First Published:28 Feb 2025, 11:07 PM IST
OPEN IN APP
Read Next Story
HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanGet App