Indian Overseas Bank share price rise 3% after Q1 results 2026. Do you own?

Indian Overseas Bank (IOB) share price jumped 3% to ₹34.91 on NSE, after the company reported strong set of numbers during the June quarter (Q1 results 2026). The banking stock opened at ₹34.14 apiece today, as compared to previous close of ₹33.81 on Friday last week.

IOB Q1 results 2026 Financial performance Indian Overseas Bank delivered a robust performance for the quarter ended June 30, 2026, with its net profit surging nearly 50% year-on-year (YoY), driven by healthy growth in net interest income and improved asset quality.

The public sector lender reported a 49.3% year-on-year rise in net profit to ₹1,659 crore for the June quarter, up from ₹1,111 crore in the same period last year.

Meanwhile, net interest income (NII) increased 34% to ₹3,688 crore, compared with ₹2,746 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal.

Asset Quality The bank's asset quality strengthened on a sequential basis, with the gross non-performing asset (GNPA) ratio improving to 1.33% from 1.42% in the March quarter. Net NPA also declined to 0.18% from 0.21%.

Other income registered a strong increase, rising to ₹2,160 crore from ₹1,481 crore in the same period last year.

Provisions came in at ₹834 crore, largely stable compared with ₹844 crore a year ago and lower than ₹1,006 crore in the previous quarter. Meanwhile, the bank's tax expense fell to ₹200 crore from ₹403 crore in the year-ago quarter.

Deposits Growth Indian Overseas Bank reported healthy growth in its deposit base during the quarter, with total deposits rising 13.72% YoY to ₹3.76 lakh crore ( ₹3,76,193 crore). The growth reflects continued customer confidence and a steady expansion in the bank's liability franchise.

The bank maintained a strong low-cost deposit mix, with its domestic CASA ratio standing at 41.45%, while the global CASA ratio came in at 41.05%.

Among deposit segments, savings bank (SB) deposits registered robust growth of 18.14% year-on-year to ₹1,27,262 crore. Meanwhile, Retail Term Deposits (RTD) increased 15.81% to ₹1,86,882 crore.

IOB share price trend IOB share price has remained volatile in the near-term amid weak market sentiments. The banking stock has gained 1.21% in a month, however, has fallen 5.43% in six months.

Furthermore, IOB stock has plunged over 9% on year-to-date (YTD) basis and 5% in a year.

Looking at the broader level, the banking stock has delivered 49% returns in five years and multibagger returns of 178.36% in ten years.