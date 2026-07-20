Indian Overseas Bank share price rise 3% after Q1 results 2026. Do you own?

Indian Overseas Bank (IOB) share price jumped 3% to ₹34.91 on NSE, after the company reported strong set of numbers during the June quarter (Q1 results 2026). The banking stock opened at ₹34.14 apiece today, as compared to previous close of ₹33.81 on Friday last week.

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IOB Q1 results 2026 Financial performance Indian Overseas Bank delivered a robust performance for the quarter ended June 30, 2026, with its net profit surging nearly 50% year-on-year (YoY), driven by healthy growth in net interest income and improved asset quality.

The public sector lender reported a 49.3% year-on-year rise in net profit to ₹1,659 crore for the June quarter, up from ₹1,111 crore in the same period last year.

Meanwhile, net interest income (NII) increased 34% to ₹3,688 crore, compared with ₹2,746 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal.

Asset Quality The bank's asset quality strengthened on a sequential basis, with the gross non-performing asset (GNPA) ratio improving to 1.33% from 1.42% in the March quarter. Net NPA also declined to 0.18% from 0.21%.

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Other income registered a strong increase, rising to ₹2,160 crore from ₹1,481 crore in the same period last year.

Provisions came in at ₹834 crore, largely stable compared with ₹844 crore a year ago and lower than ₹1,006 crore in the previous quarter. Meanwhile, the bank's tax expense fell to ₹200 crore from ₹403 crore in the year-ago quarter.

Deposits Growth Indian Overseas Bank reported healthy growth in its deposit base during the quarter, with total deposits rising 13.72% YoY to ₹3.76 lakh crore ( ₹3,76,193 crore). The growth reflects continued customer confidence and a steady expansion in the bank's liability franchise.

The bank maintained a strong low-cost deposit mix, with its domestic CASA ratio standing at 41.45%, while the global CASA ratio came in at 41.05%.

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Among deposit segments, savings bank (SB) deposits registered robust growth of 18.14% year-on-year to ₹1,27,262 crore. Meanwhile, Retail Term Deposits (RTD) increased 15.81% to ₹1,86,882 crore.

IOB share price trend IOB share price has remained volatile in the near-term amid weak market sentiments. The banking stock has gained 1.21% in a month, however, has fallen 5.43% in six months.

Furthermore, IOB stock has plunged over 9% on year-to-date (YTD) basis and 5% in a year.

Looking at the broader level, the banking stock has delivered 49% returns in five years and multibagger returns of 178.36% in ten years.

Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. Please consult with an investment advisor before making any investment decisions.

About the Author Vaamanaa Sethi Vaamanaa covers business and stock market news. Started in 2020, she has been producing news on digital platforms for over 4.5 years now. She writes o...Read More ✕ Vaamanaa Sethi Vaamanaa covers business and stock market news. Started in 2020, she has been producing news on digital platforms for over 4.5 years now. She writes on markets, commodities, IPOs, and industry. She has worked for news channels like Jagran New Media and Business Insider India. You can reach out to her at vaamanaa.sethi@htdigital.in.