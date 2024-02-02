Indian Overseas Bank share price surges over 7%; becomes fifth PSU bank to cross ₹1 lakh crore market cap
SBI, the largest lender in the country, boasts a market capitalisation of more than ₹5.85 lakh crore. It is followed by PNB with m-cap of over ₹1.38 lakh crore, Bank of Baroda with market value of over ₹1.33 lakh crore and Union Bank of India valued at ₹1.10 lakh crore.
Indian Overseas Bank share price jumped nearly 8% on Friday, becoming the fifth public sector lender to cross ₹1 lakh crore market capitalisation. IOB shares surged as much as 7.92% to ₹56.22 apiece on the BSE, with its market valuation rising above ₹1.03 lakh crore.
