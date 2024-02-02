Indian Overseas Bank share price jumped nearly 8% on Friday, becoming the fifth public sector lender to cross ₹1 lakh crore market capitalisation. IOB shares surged as much as 7.92% to ₹56.22 apiece on the BSE, with its market valuation rising above ₹1.03 lakh crore. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

SBI, the largest lender in the country, boasts a market capitalisation of more than ₹5.85 lakh crore. It is followed by Punjab National Bank (PNB) with m-cap of over ₹1.38 lakh crore, Bank of Baroda with market value of over ₹1.33 lakh crore and Union Bank of India valued at ₹1.10 lakh crore. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

IOB shares have witnessed a stellar rally as the stock price has risen more than 24% in one month and over 102% in the past one year.

On January 24, the state-owned Indian Overseas Bank reported a 30% year-on-year (YoY) rise in net profit at ₹723 crore for December quarter of FY24, led by improvement in core income and reduction in bad loans.

IOB’s net interest income (NII) in Q3FY24 increased to ₹6,176 crore from ₹5,056 crore in the corresponding quarter last year. The bank’s net interest margin (NIM), however, contracted to 3.12% from 3.27%, YoY. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Asset quality of the bank improved during the December quarter as gross non-performing asset (NPA) ratio declined to 3.90% from 4.75% in the September quarter. Net NPA ratio for the quarter also improved to 0.62% from 0.68%, QoQ.

Meanwhile, on Friday, a sharp rally was seen in state-run lenders with the Nifty PSU Bank index rising over 2% led by gains in all the constituents. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The benchmark indices were also trading with strong gains with the Sensex surging over 1,000 points and the Nifty 50 index scaling above 22,000 level, hitting a record high, fuelled by positive global market cues.

At 1:10 pm, IOB shares were trading 3.95% higher at ₹54.15 apiece on the BSE.

