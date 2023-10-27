Indian Overseas Bank shares rise 7% on Q2 results; net profit up 25% YoY to ₹625 crore
Shares of Indian Overseas Bank gained seven per cent on Friday, October 27, as the public sector lender announced its July-September quarter results for fiscal 2023-24 (Q2FY24), reporting a growth of 25 per cent in net profit at ₹625 crore, compared to ₹501 crore in the corresponding period last year.
