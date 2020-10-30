Indian pharma company, whose shares are up 350% year to date, to boost capacity

Indian pharmaceutical company Laurus Labs plans to spend as much as ₹1,500 crore over the next 24 months to expand its production capacity.

“We have a good visibility of orders going forward and this large capital outlay will help us meet the needs of the customers," Satyanarayana Chava, also the company’s founder, told Bloomberg.

The drugmaker has reported a more than four-fold jump in its reported second-quarter profit from a year earlier to ₹243 crore. Revenues jumped 60% on a year-on-year basis to ₹1,139 crore, with operating margin at 33%.

Laurus Labs has announced dividend of interim dividend of ₹0.80 per equity share for the financial year 2020-21. Laurus Labs Ltd has informed BSE that the company has fixed November 11, 2020 as the record date for the purpose of payment of interim dividend.

Laurus Labs shares were trading 2% lower at ₹322 in noon trade trade.

IT and the pharma sectors are among the top performers in Indian markets this year after the coronavirus pandemic turned global investors’ spotlight on health-care companies.

Laurus, which supplies ingredients used in antiretrovirals to treat HIV, has seen its stock surge 350% so far in 2020. In comparison, the S&P BSE Healthcare Index is up 44%.

The capital expenditure will help to double capacity for its formulation business and also raise the capacity for its active pharmaceutical ingredient, or API, business by 50%, Chava said.

Laurus plans to fund the capital expenditure through a mix of internal accruals and some external debt.

Laurus Labs is a global supplier of of antiretroviral APIs and intermediates. Oncology is one of its core areas in the segment and it plans to expand its portfolio by focusing on molecules in diabetes, ophthalmology, and cardiovascular therapy.

In Q2, its generic API division showcased a growth of 22% YoY while generic FDF revenue jumped 183% YoY, led by increased volumes from North America and EU. Custom Synthesis division recorded a strong growth of 36% YoY.





