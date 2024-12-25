Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe
Save BIG. Mint+The Economist at ₹3999Claim Now!
Next Story
Business News/ Markets / Stock Markets/  Indian pharma sector to grow 9-11% in FY26: From Lupin to Max Healthcare—Top 5 stock picks by Motilal Oswal for 2025

Indian pharma sector to grow 9-11% in FY26: From Lupin to Max Healthcare—Top 5 stock picks by Motilal Oswal for 2025

Nikita Prasad

  • Pharma stocks to buy: Domestic brokerage Motilal Oswal has recommended Mankind Pharma, Lupin, Max Healthcare, IPCA Laboratories, and Piramal Pharma as the top pharma stocks on the radar for 2025

Pharma stocks to buy: Motilal Oswal has curated a basket of top five pharma stock picks indicating strong growth potential, which include Lupin, Max Healthcare, and three others.

The Indian pharma industry is likely to grow at 9-11% in FY26 (as per Crisil Report), led by price hike and new launches in domestic market and rise in export demand from regulated markets.

The Government of India has introduced PLI scheme for pharma industry to promote Make-in-India, wherein ~18-20% of imported drugs can be manufactured locally. For hospitals, we expect profitability to improve due to addition of beds, increase in occupancy, and improving realisation.

Motilal Oswal Wealth Management has curated a basket of five stocks from the Pharma/Healthcare space that can benefit from the strong growth potential in the industry.

• MANKIND: It continues to deliver a better growth rate than the industry in the Rx-prescription business, supported by a niche portfolio and superior execution in chronic therapies.

• Max: It’s combination of brownfield, greenfield and inorganic expansion will drive strong revenue growth and pave the way for quicker EBITDA breakeven for new beds, thus driving higher operating leverage benefits.

• Lupin: It has shown earnings turnaround, driven by addition of niche products in the US generics segment, industry outperformance in the domestic formulation (DF) segment, and differentiated product launches in the EU/growth markets.

• IPCA: It is working on multiple fronts to maintain its strong earnings momentum over the next 2-3 years. The momentum will be driven by: 1) relaunch of products in the US market, 2) new offerings through its own site as well as Unichem sites, c) outperforming the industry in DF/ROW markets, and d) building synergy between IPCA and Unichem’s operations.

• Piramal Pharma : With enhanced inquiries on the CDMO front at industry level in India, we believe Piramal Pharma is well poised to benefit from its differentiated capabilities and capacities. Further, it is increasing its offerings in the CHG segment through an established global network. Accordingly, we expect its PAT to scale up to INR7b by FY26 from INR560m in FY24.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Nikita Prasad

Nikita covers business news and has been producing news on digital platforms since 2018. She writes on economy, policy, markets, commodities, industry. Her core areas of interests include infrastructure, energy, oil and gas, railways, and transport/mobility. She has worked for business news channels like Moneycontrol, NDTV Profit, and Financial Express in the past. If you have story ideas/pitches/reports or quotes/views to share, reach her at nikita.prasad@htdigital.in.
Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.