Top Indian pharma stocks to buy: Here are BNP Paribas' picks

“In the healthcare space, hospitals should recover from the 4QFY22 low, with occupancy improvement as the Omicron wave is over now. Diagnostic companies’ revenue should decline y-y due to the high base of Covid-related revenue, which is tapering off with lower volume and reduced pricing. Non-core (ex-Covid) revenue should likely see a decent recovery, led by better volumes," BNP Paribas' note on Indian pharma and healthcare sector added.