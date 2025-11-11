Investment puzzle: Why are most Indians still shying away from securities?
Awareness of securities market products has increased over the past decade. But actual investments have not kept pace. A low risk appetite is a significant reason, and loans are another.
On the face of it, a recent survey of the Indian population’s awareness of investment products, conducted by the country's capital markets regulator, appears to be good news. In 2025, 53% of respondents (rural and urban) said that although they had not invested in securities instruments, they were aware of at least one such product, such as mutual funds.