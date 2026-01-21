Railways' pre-budget rally: Fare hike fuels modernization surge

The levels of 745 also happened to be a strong Fibonacci 61.8% support that has not been breached, clearly indicating that the trends ahead could prove to be a very important level in the coming days. While an attempt is being made to rebound, we can note that the momentum represented by ADX/DMI has shown a reversion to the ideal point for a revival. As prices are now coiling on a higher timeframe chart, we can look at the event as a trigger that can assist in some upward move and a change in fortune for the counter.