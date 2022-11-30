Indian Railways' PSU stock nearly doubles shareholders' money in one month. Do you own?2 min read . Updated: 30 Nov 2022, 11:26 AM IST
- Rail infra stocks are rallying as market is expecting big announcement in upcoming budget, say experts
Indian Railways' PSU Rail Vikas Nigam Limited or RVNL shares have been in uptrend for near one month. This Mini Ratna company stock has almost doubled shareholders' money in last one month as RVNL share price has shot up from around ₹40 to ₹75 apiece levels, delivering to the tune of near 90 per cent return in this time horizon. However, stock market experts are still bullish on the RVNL scrip as they are expecting this stock get benefit of pre-budget rally in next two months.