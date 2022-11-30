According to stock market experts, RVNL is among the companies that deals in rail infrastructure sector. They said that market is expected the upcoming union budget to be an infra-focused budget and the Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman may announce some major rail infra project in budget 2023. Hence, market is highly bullish on RVNL shares and they said that the stock may continue to trend upside with some pauses caused by profit-booking trigger. They said that RVNL share price may go up to ₹100 ahead of the union budget presentation.