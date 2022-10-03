Rites shares rally to hit record high today, up 16% in 5 days

The company’s net profit for the first quarter ended June 2022 grew nearly 86% to ₹145 crore whereas its consolidated operating revenue stood at ₹605 crore against ₹355 crore in Q1 FY22, up 70.4%, while its total revenue stood at ₹637 crore against ₹377 crore last year, a jump of 68.8%. Meanwhile, Rites' Ebitda grew 84.5% from ₹97 crore in Q1 FY22 to ₹179 crore. The company has an order book of ₹4,939 crore as on March 31, 2022

