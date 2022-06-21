This Indian Railways stock may rally over 45% as brokerage sees upside2 min read . Updated: 21 Jun 2022, 02:06 PM IST
- Rail Vikas Nigam (RVNL) has guided for order inflow of ₹150 bn in FY23E
Rail Vikas Nigam (RVNL) hosted call with investors and analysts for business update. Weak order inflow has been a key concern for RVNL. For this, company highlighted, it has bided for orders of ₹210 bn. And out of opened tenders of ₹60 bn, it has won orders of ₹20 bn till date, highlighted brokerage IDBI Capital in a note.