Indian rating agencies constitute body to represent industry, work with govt

MUMBAI: Care Ratings Ltd and Acuité Ratings & Research Ltd have joined hands to form a body to represent the rating agency industry. The Association of Indian Rating Agencies (Aira) will work closely with the markets regulator and government for the development of debt market, a press statement said.

The industry body has been incorporated as a section 8 (not-for-profit) company. Besides Care Ratings and Acuité Ratings & Research as founding members of the association, process of inducting two more rating agencies is currently underway, it said. Aira has also written to the other three rating agencies welcoming them to join the association as shareholders-cum- members.

“The rating industry, in active engagement with and facilitation by Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi), has taken several steps to enhance the standards of credit ratings in the country. To continue to push the agenda of enhancing rating standards and help build trust with investors and issuers, a few rating agencies have come together to form an industry association," the statement said.

Currently, there are seven credit ratings agencies registered with Sebi that cumulatively have ratings coverage on over 57,000 entities. However, there was no association to collectively represent the industry.

According to Ajay Mahajan, managing director and CEO, Care Ratings Ltd the new association to represent the industry aims to engage extensively and constructively with all stakeholders, including the regulators and policy makers, for the orderly development of debt market with the increased usage of credit rating."

“The association will work with all stakeholders to enhance availability and flow of information needed for ratings and create awareness of best practices adopted by the industry. We believe Aira will play the role of a bridge between all stakeholders," Sankar Chakraborti, group CEO and executive director, Acuité Ratings & Research Ltd said.

