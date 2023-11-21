Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency IPO now open: 20 key risks from RHP to consider before subscribing to issue
Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency IPO has opened for bidding and will close on Thursday, November 23. The price band has been fixed in the range of ₹30 to ₹32 per equity share of face value of ₹10.
Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency IPO (IREDA IPO) has opened today, (Tuesday, November 21), and closes on Thursday, November 23. The price band has been fixed in the range of ₹30 to ₹32 per equity share of face value of ₹10.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started