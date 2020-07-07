The rupee today fell sharply to settle 25 paise lower at 74.94 against the US dollar amid strengthening American currency and volatile trade in the domestic equity market. After opening at 74.74 at the interbank forex market, the rupee lost further ground to hit 74.97 at day's low. It had closed at 74.69 against the US dollar in the previous session.

Forex traders said foreign fund inflows and easing crude oil prices supported the rupee, while, factors like strong dollar and rising COVID-19 cases down the local unit.

The dollar index, which gauges the greenback's strength against a basket of six currencies, rose 0.20% to 96.86.

In a highly volatile trading session, the BSE benchmark Sensex ended 187 points higher while Nifty settled near 10,800.

"Rupee extended losses today on dollar buying by foreign banks likely for foreign fund outflow. Global market specially EURO opening lower helped the USD-INR pair scale ahead towards near 75.00," said Jateen Trivedi, Senior Research Analyst (Commodity & Currency) at LKP Securities.

Foreign institutional investors were net buyers in the capital market as they purchased shares worth ₹348.35 crore on Monday, according to provisional exchange data.

"Broadly, rupee has changed its trajectory and thereby the range for the pair shall now be within 73.00-75.50 levels for the next few months, said Amit Pabari, MD of CR Forex Advisors.

Brent crude futures, the global oil benchmark, fell 0.58% to $42.85 per barrel.

Meanwhile, the number of cases around the world linked to COVID-19 has crossed 1.16 crore and the death toll has topped 5.38 lakh.

In India, the death toll due the disease rose to 20,160 and the number of infections crossed the 7 lakh-mark, according to the health ministry. (With Agency Inputs)

