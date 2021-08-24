Indian rupee today edged higher against the US dollar, supported by strong rally in the domestic equity market. The rupee closed 3 paise to close at 74.19 against the US dollar with gains capped due to a broader strength in US dollar and rising crude prices. Opening at 74.12 against the US dollar, the rupee today traded in a range of 74.11 to 74.20, before ending at 74.19 against the American currency.

Domestic equity markets today posted strong gains with Sensex ending 403 points higher at 55,958.98, while the broader NSE Nifty advanced 0.78% to 16,624.

Meanwhile, the dollar index, which gauges the greenback's strength against a basket of six currencies, rose 0.02% to 92.993, while global oil benchmark Brent crude futures rose nearly 1.5% to edge closer to the 70 dollar per barrel mark.

Sriram Iyer, senior research analyst at Reliance Securities, said forex markets remained range bound as positive Asian cues offset speculative dollar long interest by foreign banks.

“Technically, the USD-INR Spot pair ended flat but with a negative crossover of 21/50 Daily Moving Average and is sustaining below 74.30 levels indicating a sideways to marginal downside momentum up to 74.00-73.80 levels. Resistance is at 74.25-74.40 levels," he said.

The US dollar-rupee spot pair, he said, could trade in a range of 74.05-74.35 levels in coming session, he said.

“Technically, the Dollar Index is below $93.00 and could see some downside correction up to $92.80-$92.55 levels. Resistance at $93.30-$93.55 levels," said Sriram Iyer.

Forex traders now turn to the US Federal Reserve's Jackson Hole symposium, taking place from Aug 26 to 28 where Fed Chair Powell is expected to announce some timeline on the tapering. Till then dollar could remain under pressure and wait for further directional clues, say analysts.

"Apart from positive Indian equities, monetisation plans of ₹6 trillion worth of state-owned assets over the coming four years to boost public finances uplifted the sentiments. Adding to the bucket, three IPOs worth Rs. 10,000 crore by PB Fintech, Star Health, and Medi Assist Healthcare likely to hit the market soon. However, with the BIG BULL-RBI remaining active to increase forex reserves for safety buffer to protect the economy is likely to cap further gains in the rupee. Broadly, the rupee is still struggling to find the direction between the two-edged swords “Flows" and “RBI" and could remain in this consolidated range of 74.00-74.40 levels before the major sword by “FED" cuts through all the odds on news of tapering," said CR Forex Advisors in a note.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.