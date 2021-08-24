Indian rupee edges higher against US dollar amid rally in stock markets

"Apart from positive Indian equities, monetisation plans of ₹6 trillion worth of state-owned assets over the coming four years to boost public finances uplifted the sentiments. Adding to the bucket, three IPOs worth Rs. 10,000 crore by PB Fintech, Star Health, and Medi Assist Healthcare likely to hit the market soon. However, with the BIG BULL-RBI remaining active to increase forex reserves for safety buffer to protect the economy is likely to cap further gains in the rupee. Broadly, the rupee is still struggling to find the direction between the two-edged swords “Flows" and “RBI" and could remain in this consolidated range of 74.00-74.40 levels before the major sword by “FED" cuts through all the odds on news of tapering," said CR Forex Advisors in a note.